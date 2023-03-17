Study Blockchain and FinTech in This $49 Bundle

Learn how blockchain tech and fintech could change your business for the better.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By 2030, the global blockchain technology market is estimated to grow by 87.7%. You might miss out on a potential growth opportunity for your business by not investing more time and effort into studying blockchain and fintech. If you or an employee have a background in tech and want to apply that experience to using blockchain technology to grow your business, then start by studying The 2023 Complete BlockChain and FinTech Developer Bundle. This set of developer courses is available for beginner or experienced learners, and it's on sale for only $49.

Start with the basics in Intro to Blockchain Technology to learn more about the technology and what can be done with it. From there, you could study more about fintech fundamentals or learn about investing in crypto.

There may be a whole world your business hasn't tapped yet in the Metaverse. Find out how you could position your business to profit from the Metaverse rollout, including methods to sell NFTs. By 2030, the Metaverse's global market value is expected to reach $678.8 billion, so it may be worth finding your business's place while it's still growing.

This bundle contains nearly 60 hours of expert instruction spread over 17 courses. Each course is taught by a professional from iCollege. iCollege was established in 2003 and has since been working to bring educational courses to some of the top tech hubs around the world, including Silicon Valley.

Whether you want to establish new business opportunities, invest in crypto, or find how the Metaverse could be another avenue for growth, the starting point could be a strong understanding of blockchain and fintech fundamentals. Get the 2023 Complete Blockchain and FinTech Developer Bundle on sale for just $49 (reg. $5,015).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Finance Cryptocurrency Blockchain FinTech

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Money & Finance

Investors Can Safeguard Their Money By Focusing on One Crucial Step

You wouldn't buy a house without inspecting it first, right? Investing in businesses shouldn't be any different.

By Cosmin Panait

Side Hustle

Start an E-Commerce Side Hustle on a Budget

Meet the perfect tool to start an e-commerce side hustle in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Store