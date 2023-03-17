This $39 Bundle Could Show You How to Convert Your Business to the Cloud

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As many as 44% of traditional small businesses use cloud infrastructure or hosting to manage, scale, and organize their business remotely. If your business still uses traditional computing that demands expensive hardware and on-site workers, you may want to try upgrading to Google Cloud services. The first step to learning how to use cloud services for your business may be to study the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer and DevOps Course Bundle while you can still get it for only $39.

This bundle contains eight courses amounting to 45.5 hours of expert instruction from professionals at iCollege. iCollege is a long-standing e-learning provider that has worked with Fortune 500 companies and partnered with major tech hubs like Silicon Valley to train employees on modern tech practices.

If you want to start learning the basics of cloud technology, then you should take a look at Google Cloud Digital Leader or Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals. These two courses cover 10 hours of instruction on the basics of Google Cloud services. Get the big picture of what you can do with the technology, including guides for using Google Cloud Platform servers to compute, store data, and manage your networking services.

From there, you could discover parts one and two of Google Cloud Professional Cloud Developer courses. See how you can start creating your own applications using Google-recommended practices and tools.

Google Cloud FinOps could help you remotely manage your business's finances by studying forecasting methods, generating reports, analyzing bills, and more. You may even be able to cut down on your IT costs.

For a limited time, get lifetime access to the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer and DevOps Course bundle on sale for $39 (reg. $2,360).

