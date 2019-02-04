How to Translate Your Real-Life Social Network Into a Social Media Following

If you are holding an event, it can be useful to encourage your in-person network to engage online.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Empowerista's Alex Wehrley talk about how to leverage your in-person into your online network.

A few tips -- begin by following and engaging with your new followers on social media before your event. This way, instead of arranging to meet in-person, you are already at the top of their mind as they enter the event.

Moreover, place "photo opps" around your event's space, so attendees will feel inspired to take photos before them.

Finally, while promoting the event during its run, work to formulate an original hashtag to promote.

Click the video to hear all the tips.

