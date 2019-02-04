How to Translate Your Real-Life Social Network Into a Social Media Following

If you are holding an event, it can be useful to encourage your in-person network to engage online.

learn more about Business Rockstars

By Business Rockstars

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Empowerista's Alex Wehrley talk about how to leverage your in-person into your online network.

A few tips -- begin by following and engaging with your new followers on social media before your event. This way, instead of arranging to meet in-person, you are already at the top of their mind as they enter the event.

Moreover, place "photo opps" around your event's space, so attendees will feel inspired to take photos before them.

Finally, while promoting the event during its run, work to formulate an original hashtag to promote.

Click the video to hear all the tips.

Related: Why the CMO -- Not CEO -- Should Create the Company Missions

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the first integrated, multi-platform media company featuring entrepreneurs, startups and CEOs. With award-winning content creators and influencers, we are connecting and growing a community of entrepreneurs via radio, TV, podcast and social media. Business Rockstars shows are produced from our Burbank studios, with remote video broadcast facilities in San Francisco through our strategic partner, NASDAQ Private Market. Business Rockstars airs nationally in 150 radio markets, podcasting on Play.it, digitally on iTunes, Tune In, Stitcher and iHeart Radio. Business Rockstars video is featured in 40 million households with HDTV and cable through BizTV. 

Related Topics

Social Media Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Video Entrepreneur Network

More from Business Rockstars

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

The Founder of Lifestyle Brand 'Motherly' Shares Her Morning Routine

Popsockets Has Announced Its New Wireless Charger

Why the Day You Feel Like a True Entrepreneur May Never Come

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

Manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive said the recalled units could contain bacteria dangerous to the immunocompromised.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Hermès Wins Trademark Case Against Artist Who Sold Birkin Bag NFTs

The case was deemed a critical examination of how a company can enforce intellectual property rights in relation to virtual assets.

By Steve Huff

Business News

'Ultra-Luxury' Real Estate Influencer Busted for Stealing $381,000 in COVID Relief Funds — To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Daniela Rendon, 31, allegedly used fraudulently obtained money to lease a 2021 Bentley, rent a luxury apartment, and pay for cosmetic surgery.

By Jonathan Small

Money & Finance

What Is NFT Art? Everything You Need To Know.

Are you interested in art and the metaverse? If so, you're in the right place. NFT art is the merging of both worlds. Keep reading to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Productivity

Here's How to Add Music to Your Instagram Story

Want to know how to add music to Instagram stories to maximize their appeal? Here are a few ways to add music to Instagram content.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Money & Finance

What Is a Dividend and How Do They Work?

Looking for a way to invest in a company? Dividend stocks might be a good place to begin. Read about what a dividend is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff