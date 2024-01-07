Interested in IT? This CompTIA Bundle Might be Just What You Need. Get CompTIA prep courses for just $40.

By Entrepreneur Store

The IT industry is growing every single day, and the need for new qualified workers is growing right along with it. If you're setting out to embark on a promising career path this new year, then you might want to consider IT and the CompTIA certification exams that can help you start working. To prep for such exams, The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle is on sale for $39.97 (reg. $2748) through January 7th only.

This five-course bundle features 180 hours of content on a variety of IT and CompTIA essentials. The courses focus on CramWise™, LinuxPath, DojoLab, and CodeDirect. They are taught by instructors from Exams Digest, which has an average 4.1/5-star instructor rating for its experience offering high-end online training for CompTIA as well as Amazon, Cisco, and similar focuses. The bundle also comes with ExamsDigest lifetime access, which includes exam simulators, IT labs, and more e-learning experiences with additional focus on CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and more.

This CompTIA exam prep bundle is rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer described it as "Great courses for an awesome price." Discover what all the hype is about and set a course for a future in IT with this limited-time deal.

The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle is on sale for $39.97 (reg. $2,748) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

