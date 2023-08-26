Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Of the thousands of emails you send and sort through for yourself and your business, how many of them include important data? Since emails are typically a crucial part of business activities, it's time to take backing them up seriously.

Though it's not often thought about, losing your emails would be catastrophic. That's where the Individual Edition of Mail Backup X comes in, offering a convenient and affordable way to backup, archive, manage and convert your emails. During our Labor Day Sale, you can score this handy service for only $39.97 (reg. $179) with no coupon code required. This price drop only lasts until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

More than 42,000 business and personal users are already taking advantage of Mail Backup X worldwide. It can help you safeguard your email data easily, as it works with major mail clients like Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, Postbox, and Apple Mail. It can even backup from mail services like Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Office365, Microsoft Exchange, or any other service that supports IMAP protocol.

Aside from backing up your emails, you'll also enjoy features like Mail Backup X's archive file viewer. That allows you to quickly search and view your emails from the archives, which are compressed to save you up to three times the amount of storage space. Plus, its archive allows for almost any file like .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, .eml, .rge, and more to be imported. No wonder CNET awarded Mail Backup X a perfect 5-star rating.

You'll also enjoy mirror backup, migration services that move mail into a new account in Office365, and 100% privacy. Enjoy peace of mind that your data is protected by military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and your own private key, meaning your personal or business email data is only visible to you.

Keep your emails and business secure with Mail Backup X Individual Edition, now just $39.97 (reg. $179) during our Labor Day Sale. No coupon is necessary, but this deal only lasts until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.