Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Statista reports a downward trend in the amount of hard drives shipped in the past decade. This is not due to businesses needing less storage space on their devices, if anything, it's the opposite. It's more likely that more companies are switching to cloud storage for newfound levels of security and convenience.

It may be time for you to make the switch as well, no matter if you're a working professional or the boss. Right now, you can get 20TB of secure cloud storage with Prism Drive for just $99.99 (reg. $1,494) — that's the best price you'll find on the web.

Secure, convenient, and roomy.

There's a number of reasons to switch to cloud storage. For one, if anything would ever happen to your smartphone, tablet, or computer, your files, photos, and videos would be safely stored in the cloud. And two, it would allow you to access files seamlessly across devices, even if you have a mix of Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS.

Prism Drive is an excellent choice since you can upload any type of file from any device with 20TB of space. That's plenty of room for thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of photos, videos, and other files. Also, unlike other cloud storage platforms, you'll get lifetime access after a one-time payment with no recurring charges.

Unlock a new way of organizing your business.

Depending on your exact line of work, you may discover even more uses with Prism Drive. Create shareable links of files that you can send to colleagues or clients. Quick preview allows them to view videos, text, images, or even Microsoft Office files without having to download them first. You may also appreciate high-grade, zero-knowledge encryption to safeguard your files from potential hackers or cybercriminals.

Live the cloud storage lifestyle with 20TB of secure space with Prism Drive, now available here at its lowest price ever, just $99.99 (reg. $1,494).

