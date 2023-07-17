PC and Mac Owners Can Simplify Work Life with This Microsoft Office License for Just $30 Score a Microsoft Office license during our version of Prime Day.

According to CNBC, self-made millionaires believe you need to work 14 hours a day to be successful. Busy entrepreneurs know all too well how much work goes into their businesses and appreciate anything that can help them work more efficiently and effectively.

There's a reason the Microsoft Office apps have been depended upon for decades — they offer classic apps that can help you tackle your to-do list a whole lot easier. But if it's been a while since you had an active license for these go-to staples, you're in luck. You can snag a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows at a crazy low one-time price during our answer to Prime Day, for just $29.97, now through July 17.

Both Mac and PC devotees will find the fleet of Microsoft Office apps helpful in both work settings and in their personal life. If you work primarily on a Mac and have updated to Version 11 Big Sur, you can purchase Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021. It lets you take advantage of all the Office favorites you know and love, plus some new ones. It includes old standbys like Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel while featuring newer additions like Teams and OneNote.

Prefer working on PCs? You can snag this same deal for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, which is also packed with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, but with two more additions — Publisher and Access. Just make sure you've updated to Windows 10 or 11.

Act fast to snag this deal during our answer to Prime Day, with no coupon code required, through July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License, on sale for $29.97 (reg. $219)
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License, on sale for $29.97 (reg. $219)

