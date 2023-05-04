Koofr Unites All Your Cloud Storage Solutions under a Single Hub

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs handle a lot of files on a day-to-day basis. When you're dealing with both personal and professional files across your devices, you need a better way to keep everything organized and accessible. That's where a great cloud storage solution comes in, and you don't have to break the bank to lock in storage for life.

Koofr Cloud Storage is one of the top-rated cloud storage providers around, with 4.6/5-star ratings from G2, GetApp, and Capterra. The only cloud storage that doesn't track you, Koofr works with your existing cloud accounts from companies like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive, to bring everything together into a single hub. You can upload, access, and share any file with no size limit whether you're on a desktop, phone, or even WebDav.

Once you've connected your other accounts, you can use the Koofr Duplicate Finder to find and remove unnecessary duplicate files to save space and make your library more navigable. It also offers an advanced renaming option allowing you to rename multiple files at once to streamline organization.

Koofr allows you to access files in your remote computer with the Koofr Desktop App and encrypts files in rest and in transfer for added security. It's easy to get started and keep your files safe and accessible, no matter which cloud storage solution you already use. Koofr brings it all together with ease.

Every entrepreneur needs a trustworthy cloud storage provider.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139.99.

Prices subject to change.