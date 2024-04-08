You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Launch Your Coding Career With Help From This Discounted Bundle Featuring Microsoft Visual Studio, this package provides building blocks you can apply toward long-term success at a surprisingly low price through April 16.

By Entrepreneur Store

The coding job market remains a major riser, providing employment possibilities across industries or offering a nice opportunity for some supplemental income. Establishing the necessary skills to succeed in that field may be more attainable and affordable than you'd anticipate thanks to a special offer.

Through April 16 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, use coupon code ENJOY20 to purchase the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for only $51.99 (reg. $1,999). This remarkable savings deal serves up the educational platform and proven technology to become a strong coder.

The Premium Learn to Code Bundle offers 15 courses spanning more than 200 hours of content that come with lifetime access. Learn the details on app-building, data crunching, JavaScript, C#, C++, Python and web development

Get all of that intel in one package that's prepared to be explored via desktop or mobile device. Better yet, put those skills to the test with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, which typically costs $499 on its own.

Code developers and computer programmers worldwide trust Visual Studio for cross-platform apps and websites alike. The 64-bit IDE was built to make higher-quality code more achievable for users of different experience levels. This software delivers proven results, from development and installation to debugging and testing.

The bundle carries a store rating of 4.7 out of five based on verified buyer reviews, including one from March 2024 that reads, "I have used MS Visual Studio for 20+ years and have loved it. This version did not disappoint." This package provides the building blocks toward long-term success at a surprisingly low price.

Take a big step forward in desired coding pursuits by picking up the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle at only $51.99 (reg. $1,999) with using coupon code ENJOY20 through April 16 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

