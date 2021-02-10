Get All Access for $5/mo

Learn How to Make Your Own Logos in Photoshop and Help Your Business Stand Out From the Rest Why pay designers when you can just do it yourself?

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Sarah Pflug/Burst

Starting a business requires a lot of legwork, but it should also be fun. After all, you're building something completely from scratch. But when you're building brands or launching new products, all of the product design and branding can be a lot less fun if you're constantly shelling out money to designers to bring your visions to life. Why bother when you can learn logo design yourself in The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course?

This easy, fun course provides a practical, step-by-step approach to Photoshop. The course is taught by Benjamin Wilson, in conjunction with Entrepreneur Academy. Wilson is an Australian entrepreneur who has created innovative marketing strategies for all platforms, amplified by design skills.

In this two-hour course, you'll learn about the basics of text logos and icons, and incorporate existing icons into your already existing work. You'll learn the elements of a professional-looking logo and learn how to organize your workspace layouts and adjust blending modes on layers to simplify your workflow. You'll learn how to create and use layers, know how to mask, use the clone tool, and more. Additionally, you'll create different sized Photoshop documents, crop and resize images and icons, modify and save selections, and more. Ultimately, you'll build a versatile stamp or emblem logo, as well as three vintage-style logos that you can use for your future projects.

Stop paying designers for something you can learn how to do yourself. Normally $200, The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course is just $19.99 today.

