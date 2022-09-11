Learn How to Protect Your Business From Cybersecurity Risks

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is of the utmost importance to entrepreneurs today. Cybercrime is on the rise and it can be an extremely expensive problem for entrepreneurs. Small businesses are just as likely to be victims of cybercrime as big ones, so it's important to invest in cybersecurity for your business.

StackCommerce

But how do you do that when you're operating on a shoestring budget already? You're not going to bring in a complete IT team and you may not even have the resources to hire an outsourced cybersecurity company. You can take steps in the right direction with The Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle.

This five-part bundle will progress you through the basics of managing risk and maintaining security for your information security systems. Courses are rated as high as 5/5 stars. They're also taught by instructors from Skill Success, which has been featured on CNN, CNET, and TechRadar.

At the start, you'll learn common approaches used to identify and manage risks, explore the terminology and standards you need to know, get familiar with corporate governance, and gain the foundational knowledge you need to perform an effective risk management program.

As you get more confident, you'll learn the factors that influence risk, be able to identify threats and vulnerabilities in an organization, and understand your role in risk identification as management. From there, you'll explore the factors that influence a risk response decision, know the risk areas to consider within an organization, and ensure that risks can be managed within defined limits. Finally, you'll be able to evaluate IT controls, communicate risk monitoring results, and update the risk register to keep your organization prepared at all times for the event of a cybersecurity breach or attack.

The best thing you can do in a world rampant with cybercrime is be prepared. Get on the right track with The Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle, on sale now for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.