Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
This eight-course bundle is designed for all levels of Excel users.
If you're like most people working in an office environment, Microsoft Excel is one of the first skills listed on your resume. But, like most people, you probably aren't quite as proficient in it as you claim to be. It doesn't take much to have a solid foundation in Excel, but there's so much you can do, it can feel overwhelming to try to fully master Excel.
So, don't rush into it. With The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle, you can go from beginner to expert in Excel at your own pace. And during our Deal Days promotion running until October 12, you can get it for a specially reduced price.
This bundle includes 12 courses and 70 hours of training from StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an online education organization that has taught Microsoft programs to more than one million students in the past 15 years.
The courses are appropriate for all levels, so you can jump in anywhere that makes the most sense for you. If you're an absolute beginner, you can get started with Excel 2021, learning the interface, understanding keyboard shortcuts, and getting familiar with conditional formatting. There are also beginner-friendly courses on macros and automation with VBA.
If you're at an intermediate level, you can start with macros and VBA, explore Excel for business analysts, start studying PowerQuery and Power Pivot, and more. Finally, there are also several advanced courses, teaching you some of the most complicated (but powerful) formulas in Excel, advanced VBA functions, DAX, PivotTables, and much more.
If you want to reach your potential in Excel, the Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle can help you get there. Until October 12, you can get it for just $24.99 as part of our Deal Days promotion.
Prices subject to change.
