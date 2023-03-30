Learn Python for Just $24 During Our Spring Digital Blowout

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs in every industry could benefit from learning how to code. Coding can help you streamline operations, implement clever solutions to complicated problems, and make running your business easier. If you're just starting out, most experts agree that Python is the best first language to learn.

Python is a general-purpose language that is relatively easy to learn, given its straightforward syntax. Plus, because it's so extensible and versatile, it has a ton of practical applications. Even better, during our Spring Digital Blowout, you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $23.97 through April 3.

This bundle includes 10 courses from some of the web's top instructors. Even if you've never read a line of code, you'll be able to jump in and understand the ins and outs of Python programming. You'll also gain a foundational understanding of software development, data science, and visualization — some of Python's most important use cases. You'll learn the basic data types and how to run Python instructions in the Python Shell. Through practical exercises, you'll learn the key concepts for Python coding to build a strong base for your coding journey.

As you gain confidence, you'll get into more focused courses that will help you master practical applications of Python. For example, you'll learn GUI programming with Tkinter, understand Python flow control, explore real-time stream processing in Apache Spark 3, and even learn how to use Python for automated stock trading. With 5/5 stars online, it gives you a comprehensive understanding of Python that will help you in business and beyond.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 3, you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $23.97 (reg. $2,000).

