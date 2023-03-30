Learn Python for Just $24 During Our Spring Digital Blowout

Start your coding journey.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs in every industry could benefit from learning how to code. Coding can help you streamline operations, implement clever solutions to complicated problems, and make running your business easier. If you're just starting out, most experts agree that Python is the best first language to learn.

Python is a general-purpose language that is relatively easy to learn, given its straightforward syntax. Plus, because it's so extensible and versatile, it has a ton of practical applications. Even better, during our Spring Digital Blowout, you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $23.97 through April 3.

This bundle includes 10 courses from some of the web's top instructors. Even if you've never read a line of code, you'll be able to jump in and understand the ins and outs of Python programming. You'll also gain a foundational understanding of software development, data science, and visualization — some of Python's most important use cases. You'll learn the basic data types and how to run Python instructions in the Python Shell. Through practical exercises, you'll learn the key concepts for Python coding to build a strong base for your coding journey.

As you gain confidence, you'll get into more focused courses that will help you master practical applications of Python. For example, you'll learn GUI programming with Tkinter, understand Python flow control, explore real-time stream processing in Apache Spark 3, and even learn how to use Python for automated stock trading. With 5/5 stars online, it gives you a comprehensive understanding of Python that will help you in business and beyond.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 3, you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $23.97 (reg. $2,000).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Programmers Coding Python

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Is Starting to Let Customers Know What Products Are Returned Often

The e-commerce giant has begun flagging certain items that were frequently sent back.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Rising AI Threat Sounds Like Your Loved One on the Phone — But It's Not Really Them

One distraught father grabbed cash and drove to a meetup point before he learned the truth.

By Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

7 Ways to Promote a Company Culture of Accountability

One of the trickier leadership tasks is holding others accountable: Proven techniques for creating an environment in which that dynamic thrives.

By Nicholas Leighton

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Money & Finance

Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes 2023

Tax Day is rapidly approaching. Here's everything you need to know before April 18.

By Entrepreneur Staff