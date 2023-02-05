Learn the Ins and Outs of Cybersecurity in Your Free Time with This Bundle, Now $24.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Gone are the days when we could all bury our heads in the sand regarding cybersecurity. This invisible threat is a real danger in today's world, but that scary truth comes with a silver lining. Entrepreneurs can leverage the bleak realities of cybersecurity to their advantage because as cyber-attacks become more and more prevalent, the need to protect against them will continuously grow, even in a tough economy.

Since nearly every company will need to beef up its online security, it would be wise to educate yourself on this potentially lucrative new skill set. The 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Bundle can help. It's packed with ten informative courses geared toward taking you from beginner to advanced in the world of ethical hacking, and right now, it's on sale at a massive price drop down to $24.99.

Rated 4.5/ starts online, and packed with 133 hours of instruction, this bundle includes courses taught by experienced teachers like Saad Sarraj, an ethical hacker who teaches courses like Practical Hacking Using Raspberry Pi and Learn Practical Hacking Using Metasploit from Scratch. Sarraj navigates students through this world with his practical, real-world knowledge, showing you how to use Raspberry Pi to carry out various attacks like Wi-Fi, Windows, Linux, and macOS hacking.

Courses like these are geared toward beginners but can also help you improve your skills. There's also a course that will help you pass the CompTIA PenTest+ certification exam and prove your skills to prospective employers. And all the courses have been organized into brief lectures so you can stop and start when you like.

Go from beginner to advanced with The 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Bundle, on sale today for just $24.99 (reg. $2,000).

