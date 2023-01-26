Learn the Popular Programming Languages C and C++ for Just $5 a Course with This Deal

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With technology constantly advancing, keeping your skills sharp can be a daunting task. However, one skill you can learn that will help you feel up to speed is coding.

Though it sounds intimidating, it's easy to learn coding from the comfort of your couch. And these days, it isn't even expensive with help from course bundles like The 2023 Premium C Programming Developer Bundle. Right now, you can access this premium fleet of eight online courses packed with over 84 hours of instruction for just $40. That amounts to just $5 a course for information you can use to switch careers or improve your current field.

Get a well-rounded education in Premium C programming from Packt Publishing. This company is known for providing IT professionals with actionable knowledge they need in their field. It has published over 4,000 books and videos to help them learn emerging technology or hone their skills in established tools.

Packt Publishing will walk you through the ins and outs of C++, one of the most popular programming languages. It's filled with courses accessible to total newbies or those with a basic programming background, with options ranging from Complete Modern C++. This course focuses on both the old C++ concepts and the modern elements, to Modern C++ Programming Cookbook (Second Edition), a course that helps you improve your applications' scalability and performance.

With 4/5 stars online, one happy purchaser reviewed, "Excellent bundle of video courses for any developer who wants to improve his skills in modern C / C++."

Dive into coding once and for all with The 2023 Premium C Programming Developer Bundle

