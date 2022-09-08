Learn The World's Most Popular Programming Language
This interactive Python course is just $25.
There's a lot that entrepreneurs can do to improve their potential and help their businesses thrive. But in the digital age, one of the best things you can do is learn to code. Coding can help you drive your business in new directions, make better insights, manage your clients smarter, and much more.
If you're not sure where to start with your coding journey, consider Python. One of the world's most popular programming languages, Python is a common first programming language due to its relatively accessible syntax and general-purpose nature.
With CodeDirect's Python Interactive Coding, you can learn Python online in your own time. This 20-hour course will teach you the basics of Python programming through 16 lessons and more than 100 hands-on exercises and solutions. You'll explore Python syntax, variables, data types, numbers and strings, operators, dictionaries, statements, and much more as you use practical training to get familiar with how Python works. By the end of the course, you'll be able to build your own apps for phone or desktop using Python, which is a remarkably valuable skill.
Additionally, you'll get up-to-date lessons on HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more to round out your coding education.
CodeDirect is one of the top Python training platforms on the planet thanks to its hands-on curriculum, so you know you're in one of the best places to learn to code. Whether you want to start coding to help your business handle data better, allow you to open up a whole new realm of web development, or to start a side hustle, you'll be well on your way to a successful life as a programmer.
Ready to start coding? Get lifetime access to CodeDirect's Python Interactive Coding for 68 percent off $79 at just $24.99 for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
