Programming is essential for most modern businesses. Whether you're trying to add new functionality to your site or unlock the powers of ChatGPT and modern AI tech, you'll need some coding background. For entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking for a starting point, there's a limited-time deal well worth checking out.

You can get The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $1,500). While Memorial Day has come and gone, this sale that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31. This 15-course bundle features well over 200 hours of material that can get your feet wet in a wide range of programming areas.

One of the most popular courses in the bundle, CHATGPT Series: OPENAI Fundamentals 2024, features 133 lessons and 14 hours of content on the journey of OPENAI. Throughout the course, you'll learn about the inner workings of ChatGPT, including a range of potential applications.

This course and others throughout the bundle are taught by instructors from Development Island—a UKA-based e-learning organization led by Issam Baou, a technology instruction specialist. Development Island has an average instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Throughout the rest of the bundle, you can get a foundation in coding with courses on MySQL, the Python coding language, Google Assistant Automation, JavaScript, and more. Don't miss out on this limited-time chance to save on this comprehensive educational resource.

Remember that during our Memorial Day sale that runs only through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $1,500).

