Microsoft Excel is an iconic program that has been used by administrative professionals and analytics specialists for decades. Learning to program with Excel can save any modern professional tons of time while opening a world of organizational and developmental possibilities. Through January 7th only, you can get The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel for just $10 (reg. $40).

This 13-hour course features breakdowns of many of Excel's most valued and helpful functions. It will have detailed and focused sessions on data visualization, programming with Excel and VBA, and collecting and processing analytics with the software.

Discover why over 1.5 million students have taken this course already and how it's maintained an average 4.4/5-star rating across all that traffic. Across the course's 200+ lectures, you can find helpful breakdowns on basic formulas and functions within Excel, how to create charts, generate data sets, how to create pivot tables, and much more.

The course is taught by award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun, who has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars for his well-researched courses and e-learning experiences. Having a background in raising and managing over one billion dollars throughout his career, Haroun is well positioned to provide this helpful piece of education on Microsoft Excel.

Don't wait too long to secure an educational resource that will benefit your professional life for years to come.

The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel is only $10 (reg. $40) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

