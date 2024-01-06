Learn to Program in Excel for $10 This 13-hour course features breakdowns of many of Excel's most helpful functions with detailed sessions on data visualization, programming with Excel, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Excel is an iconic program that has been used by administrative professionals and analytics specialists for decades. Learning to program with Excel can save any modern professional tons of time while opening a world of organizational and developmental possibilities. Through January 7th only, you can get The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel for just $10 (reg. $40).

This 13-hour course features breakdowns of many of Excel's most valued and helpful functions. It will have detailed and focused sessions on data visualization, programming with Excel and VBA, and collecting and processing analytics with the software.

Discover why over 1.5 million students have taken this course already and how it's maintained an average 4.4/5-star rating across all that traffic. Across the course's 200+ lectures, you can find helpful breakdowns on basic formulas and functions within Excel, how to create charts, generate data sets, how to create pivot tables, and much more.

The course is taught by award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun, who has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars for his well-researched courses and e-learning experiences. Having a background in raising and managing over one billion dollars throughout his career, Haroun is well positioned to provide this helpful piece of education on Microsoft Excel.

Don't wait too long to secure an educational resource that will benefit your professional life for years to come.

The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel is only $10 (reg. $40) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Data Visualization Excel programming

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Flight Attendant Dies on Plane in Front of Passengers on New Year's Eve

The British Airways flight was set to take off from London to Hong Kong.

By Emily Rella
Personal Finance

This Stock Trading Course Bundle Is on Sale for $24.97, Now Through January 7

Regularly $400, this eight-course bundle features more than 14 hours of content on candlestick trading and analyzing stocks.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

British Airways Employees Were Reportedly Told What Undergarments, Bras to Wear Under Uniforms

The new uniform includes a semi-sheer blouse for women.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Couple Charged $5,000 at Airport for Simple Mistake on Printed Ticket

The pair booked tickets through a third-party agency and was traveling on Virgin Airlines.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds