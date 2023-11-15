Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you need a technical education to level up your company or you're looking to climb the career ladder in IT, passing CompTIA certifications is a vital part of the journey. With The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate, you can study up to pass some of the most important certification exams with resources all in one place from an Authorized CompTIA Partner. Now through November 26, this 13-course bundle is on sale for $150 off, which is a best-of-web price of just $39.97.

The bundle is led by Iducate, a pioneering online IT training provider that has been in business since 2012. In that time, they've trained more than 700,000 students globally and become trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to keep their employees' skills sharp. In this bundle, they'll give you the resources and knowledge you need to understand all corners of many CompTIA exams so you can pass them on your first attempt.

You can start with this bundle even if you're an IT beginner. Iducate will prepare you for basics like CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) and CompTIA A+. From there, you'll be able to develop more of a focus with courses covering Network+, Cloud+, Linux+, Server+, cybersecurity exams, and more. By the end of the bundle, you'll have a comprehensive skill set that you can put into action for any goal.

Take your IT knowledge up a notch with The Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate, on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $195) through November 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

