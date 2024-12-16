Lifetime Access, No Strings Attached: Own Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac or Windows

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Recurring subscription fees might work for your streaming habits, but when it comes to productivity tools, wouldn't you rather own your software outright? With Microsoft Office 2019 for either Mac or Windows — priced at $39.99 and $32.97, respectively — you can skip the subscription and enjoy a lifetime license tailored to your operating system.

For Mac users, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic. It's designed to fit seamlessly into your macOS environment while providing offline functionality for ultimate control over your software and data. Perfect for small businesses and personal use, this version keeps things straightforward with features built for efficiency.

Windows users can tap into the power of Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019, which includes the same core applications without Teams Classic, but adds Access and Publisher, giving you additional tools for database management and design projects. It's an excellent choice for professionals who need comprehensive capabilities beyond the basics.

Both versions prioritize privacy and security, offering peace of mind for those concerned about cloud-based solutions. With your data stored locally and offline, you retain full control without relying on cloud storage. Whether you're working on sensitive business projects or personal files, you can trust your software to stay secure.

The one-time cost of these licenses eliminates the potential for unexpected price hikes or renewal fees, making them budget-friendly for individuals and businesses alike. Owning your software outright gives you long-term stability — no subscriptions, no surprises.

Time to say goodbye to subscriptions and hello to software that works for you. Take advantage of these lifetime deals on Microsoft Office 2019:

StackSocial prices subject to change.