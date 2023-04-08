Lock in a Lifetime of VPN Protection for Less Than $20

Protect your business from cybercrime with a special price on this VPN.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybersecurity is a buzz topic for many businesses. But if you think you're too small to be targeted by a cyber attack, think again. Small businesses are still targets of cybercrime, and an astounding 60% go bankrupt after an attack, according to a Help Net Security article.

You don't need a complete cybersecurity team to protect your business. Sure, it's nice to have, but few entrepreneurs have that kind of budget. At the minimum, you should browse the internet with a VPN. And through April 11, you can get a specially reduced price on Ivacy VPN.

Ivacy VPN protects your browsing with powerful 256-bit encryption without sacrificing browsing speeds. Ivacy won the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award. You can bypass geo-restrictions by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in more than 50 countries. It's even fast enough to support uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity.

Ivacy VPN will protect your browsing data against hackers, spyware, government surveillance, and even Ivacy itself, the company says. With a strict no-logging policy, your data remains anonymous even to them, ensuring you and your data remain completely anonymous when connected. With the flexibility to support five devices, you'll enjoy elite security on your entire device arsenal while overcoming ISP speed throttling and port blocking.

Load up on security with an official National Cyber Security Alliance partner. Every small business should have VPN protection, but it doesn't have to break the bank.

Through 11:59 p.m. PST on April 11, get a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN with support for up to five devices for an extra $21.99 off — just $18.99 with promo code IVACY5.

Prices subject to change.
