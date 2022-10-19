Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
Save nearly 20 percent on a SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card.
Life is busy but that doesn't mean you can't combine business with pleasure. If you're a photography buff, you can use your hobby to help drive your business, either by becoming a professional photographer or by gathering the kind of design assets that your competitors won't have access to. And if you're looking for the best transfer speeds to manage all of your photo needs, look no further than a SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card.
Storage Review writes, "The SanDisk Extreme PRO SDHC/SDXC UHS-I seems to be a standard affair for an SD card." A ubiquitous brand, SanDisk stands out from the competition due to its incredible shot and transfer speeds. With shot speeds up to 90MB/s, it's ideal for shooting 4K UHD video, sequential burst mode photography, or Full HD video, although it can vary based on the host device, file attributes, and other factors. It has a Rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(2).
More importantly, it offers transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s, allowing you to accelerate your workflow as you move data between devices so you can spend less time uploading and more time editing and mastering.
This particular edition of SanDisk was also built for some of the harshest elements on Earth. The durable SD card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof, built and tested to survive even the worst conditions you can throw at it across your adventures. If you're an outdoor photographer, you need an SD card that can keep up with you.
Take your photography game up a notch with an SD card that won't let you down. Right now, you can score a SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD Card for 19% off $31 at just $24.99.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
When His Grandfather's Farm Was Destroyed By an Invasive Plant, This 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Came Up With an AI-Powered Solution
-
Avoid Nightmare Employers and Scams By Job-Searching Like a Journalist
-
Be the CEO of Your Personal Life in 7 Simple Steps
-
This Curly Hair Expert Now 'Cuts' Hair Online Only — And Says She Is Making More Money Than She Ever Did in a Salon
-
How to Craft the Perfect Recipe for Persuasive Storytelling in Your Presentations
-
This Founder Needed to Pivot — Hard — After a Cancer Diagnosis. Now, Her Bootstrapped Makeup Brand Is On Track to Be in 600 JC Penney Stores.
-
Inflation Is Impacting Some Franchisees More Than Others, But All Are Hurting