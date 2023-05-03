Master Cybersecurity for Less Than $4 a Course with This Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you would ensure your brick-and-mortar operations are equipped with alarm systems and the right security to prevent theft, but are you doing the same for your online businesses? These days, you need to stay on top of the growing threat of cybercrime.

Whether you'd like to switch careers entirely and transition into this booming industry or would like to know more about the ins and outs of cybersecurity for your own business's purposes, The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle is ready to get you up to speed with comprehensive, high-quality content. Learn about the field without even entering a classroom with this informative bundle, now just $79.99 — the best price available online — for a limited time.

Get access to 26 courses packed with more than 400 hours of instructions on all of the fundamentals of cyber security, and do it all from the comfort of your couch on your own laptop. iCollege, one of the leading online learning providers internationally, has been helping students learn online for two decades. They're also exclusively partnered with ITproTv to bring their superior training to the world. They've previously worked with Silicon Valley organizations and Fortune 500 companies to set them up for success.

iCollege will walk you through courses like Python for Security, which teaches you the basics of the programming language Python for security testing purposes. Or Mobile Security, which allows you to analyze suspicious apps while also showing you how to create your own basic mobile application. Then, Hands-On Hacking teaches you to think and operate like the hackers you're trying to prevent, showing you how they hack computer systems so you'll be savvier online. And with five out of five stars from verified purchasers online, it's clear it's a hit.

Get The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT Skills Bundle right here for the best price online, just $79.99, amounting to less than $4 a course, for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.