Maximize Data Management with a High-Speed Drive for $78 This high-capacity dual USB A and C drive lets users with different device types share work easier.

Edited by Jason Fell

Media management is crucial for a wide range of businesses. Whether you're on a tight schedule in terms of your content creation or you need to back up a project and get it off to a client ASAP, many businesses need tools to efficiently and quickly upload and transfer media.

For a limited time only, you can get this Dual USB-C + USB-A 3.2 High-Speed Flash Drive on sale for $77.99 (reg. $109). A high-capacity drive designed to make sharing media between different types of devices easier and more sustainable, this dual-threat creation poses a lot of potential value to modern businesses.

With this limited-time deal, you will get a drive with an impressive 1TB of storage capacity. For reference, that's more than enough to back up a full day's worth of footage and media from a Hollywood movie that uses large, powerful cameras that shoot high GB images. So, with that in mind, it offers more than enough for your average business to handle its backing up, downloading, and storing (to a degree) needs from a day's work, campaign, or anything else.

This Dual USB-C + USB-A 3.2 High-Speed Flash Drive's lightning-quick operations are also among its most coveted capabilities. It's a cliche for a reason — time is in fact money. By investing in a drive that will get your transfers and uploads done faster, you're investing in a standard for better (and more valued) business.

Don't forget that for a limited time only, you can get this Dual USB-C + USB-A 3.2 High-Speed Flash Drive on sale for $77.99 (reg. $109).

