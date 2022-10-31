Missed Prime Day? Get These USB-C to Lightning Cable for a Low Price.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the days of remote work, your devices are everything. You need quick access to files on-the-go and powerful workstations to help you fly through all of your multitasking needs, whether you're working from a home office, the airport, or a library. While Apple products almost always fit the bill, the company is notorious for over-innovating. Things like removing the headphone jack from smartphones, making its own operating systems obsolete, and consolidating all of the ports on a MacBook to a single USB-C port are all frustrating ways that Apple makes you dependent on buying more of its products.

StackCommerce

Well, right now we're overstocked on a particular tool that will let you strike back at the big guns. The VIBRANCE™ Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable is a non-Apple (read: more affordable) way to connect your MacBook and smartphone. And from October 24-31, you can get it for $5 off at just $34.99.

This braided 1.5m-long cable features dual sync and charge functionality, just like an ordinary Lightning cable. Unlike an ordinary Lightning cable, however, it's significantly more durable thanks to that braided cable and reinforced connectors that relieve stress on joints to prevent fraying and breaking of the cable.

You can use it with both Macs and PCs and charge your device up to three times faster than a regular charging cable. Need to move some files between your computer and phone before you get on a plane? Tuck this cable in, start moving data around, and you'll be ready to go in no time at all.

Don't give Apple more of your money than you have to. Until October 31, you can get a VIBRANCE™ Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable for $34.99 in blue, silver, purple, green, or a variety of other colors.

Prices subject to change.