📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Optimize Your Remote Workflow with Maximum Connectivity for Just $55 Stay connected as you work from home or anywhere in the world with this versatile stand with eight ports and 5Gbps data transfer speeds.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Many entrepreneurs value being able to choose where and when they work. However, you must maintain maximum connectivity to optimize your remote workflow, and the 8-in-1 Tablet Docking Stand was designed to do exactly that. It's on sale for just $54.99, which is lower than Amazon pricing.

This docking stand is compatible with laptops and tablets and has all the ports you need. With 5Gbps data transfer speeds, working remotely won't slow you down. Plus, high-powered devices up to 100W can be fast-charged with a Power Delivery port. A regular SD and microSD slot also make storing and accessing your media on memory cards easy.

The stand has three USB 3.0 ports, so you can connect a variety of peripherals, including a mouse, keyboard, external hard drives, and more. You'll also be able to expand your visuals by connecting to the stand's HDMI port. There's even a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks with wired speakers or headphones.

This docking stand also makes working with tablets and extra monitors much more comfortable. Its height can be adjusted to help you maintain a healthy posture, up to 70°. The tablet holder is also adjustable and can be tilted up to 180°. This can all benefit your daily ergonomics, which can help you be more productive (according to Forbes).

The docking station easily folds up for packing or storage. It has a tiny footprint and weighs less than a pound, yet its aluminum alloy construction is sturdy and durable. There are non-slip silicone strips on the bottom of the stand to hold it steady and keep it from sliding around.

Get the 8-in-1 Tablet Docking Stand today while it's available at a price lower than you'll find on Amazon, just $54.99 (reg. $69).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

I Wish I Knew These Four Things Before Starting My Own Business

Starting a business is hard work to say the least. These are four lessons I wish someone had shared with me before going solo, so I'm here to share them with you.

By Amy M Chambers
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Devices

Add Some Life to the Office with $60 off This Bluetooth Speaker

This TREBLAB speaker provides 360-degree HD sound and high-powered connectivity.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Highway Robbery': Burger Chain Slammed for 'Out of Control' Prices Amid Inflation

A Five Guys receipt is going viral on social media.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Organize Your Podcasts and Audio Content with This $40 Plan

Player FM lets you organize and sync podcasts across different platforms in one place.

By Entrepreneur Store
Resumes & Interviewing

Find Jobs Easier with This AI Resume Builder on Sale for $90

Canyon Pro features automated resume writing, application autofilling, and more helpful tools for finding a job.

By Entrepreneur Store