Prevent File Loss With This Lifetime Cloud Backup, Only $99.99 This 10TB cloud backup plan could prevent devastating file loss.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies run on data, and losing that data can compromise everything from your day-to-day operations to your long-term plans. One Verizon study estimated that a small instance of data loss can cost a company up to $35,000 while a large-scale loss could end up costing $15.6 million, but a cloud backup could prevent this.

Degoo is an intuitive cloud backup that lasts for life, so no recurring costs or subscription fees. For a limited time, you can get a 10TB Degoo lifetime Backup Plan for only $99.99, marked down from $1,080.

Protect the files that keep your company running

As alarming as file loss is, something as simple as a cloud backup could prevent a wayward cup of coffee from destroying the only copy of the Excel sheet that keeps your company running.

Prevent file loss by making sure your business isn't relying on anything that only exists on one computer. This Degoo plan lets you upload any file type from unlimited devices. The only caveat is all your uploads have to be within a 1GB file size limit. That may mean breaking up large folders before re-assembling them in the cloud.

Don't worry about losing your files while they transfer. Files are only replicated, so you can keep working on your original copy. The Android app can even detect file changes and automatically back up a copy.

Once uploaded, all your files are locked behind a secure 256-bit AES encryption. However, you can still share files by email, sending a link, or using a messaging app.

More storage space than Dropbox, oneDrive, and Google Drive combined

Save on a lifetime of protection against file loss.

Get a Degoo Premium lifetime 10TB backup plan for $99.99.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

How to Heal From Divorce Using Manifestation

Manifestation is an incredible tool for healing and making big or small life changes. Make it a constant practice, and you will feel a difference.

By Rachel S. Ruby
Leadership

What Expert Mountaineers Can Teach You About Accomplishing Your Most Daunting Tasks

Use these tips to successfully summit your next challenging project.

By Aytekin Tank
Social Media

Free Webinar | November 16: Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates

Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

This Man Won a $22 Million Lottery Jackpot, But He and His Wife Won't Tell Their Kids — Here's Why

An anonymous caller named "John" shared his story on a recent episode of "The Ramsey Show."

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

5 Critical Lessons I Learned Turning My Side Hustle Into a Million-Dollar Business

These tried-and-true tips will save you time, scale your business, and make you money.

By Anna David
Business News

Chef Gordon Ramsay Says There's a Simple Secret to Growing a Business. He'd Know—He Has 60 Restaurants.

The famed chef's newest restaurant venture, Ramsay's Kitchen, opens Thursday in Oklahoma City.

By Emily Rella