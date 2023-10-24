Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies run on data, and losing that data can compromise everything from your day-to-day operations to your long-term plans. One Verizon study estimated that a small instance of data loss can cost a company up to $35,000 while a large-scale loss could end up costing $15.6 million, but a cloud backup could prevent this.

Degoo is an intuitive cloud backup that lasts for life, so no recurring costs or subscription fees. For a limited time, you can get a 10TB Degoo lifetime Backup Plan for only $99.99, marked down from $1,080.

Protect the files that keep your company running

As alarming as file loss is, something as simple as a cloud backup could prevent a wayward cup of coffee from destroying the only copy of the Excel sheet that keeps your company running.

Prevent file loss by making sure your business isn't relying on anything that only exists on one computer. This Degoo plan lets you upload any file type from unlimited devices. The only caveat is all your uploads have to be within a 1GB file size limit. That may mean breaking up large folders before re-assembling them in the cloud.

Don't worry about losing your files while they transfer. Files are only replicated, so you can keep working on your original copy. The Android app can even detect file changes and automatically back up a copy.

Once uploaded, all your files are locked behind a secure 256-bit AES encryption. However, you can still share files by email, sending a link, or using a messaging app.

More storage space than Dropbox, oneDrive, and Google Drive combined

Save on a lifetime of protection against file loss.



Get a Degoo Premium lifetime 10TB backup plan for $99.99.

Prices subject to change.