Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur has a vested interest in cybersecurity given how frequently small businesses become the target of cyber attacks. But while many entrepreneurs can't afford a complete IT and security team, they can afford a Norton 360 Standard plan with LifeLock now that it's discounted by 77%. This easy-to-use, easy-to-install protection bundle provides advanced protection against viruses, online threats, dark web monitoring, and Identity Theft Restoration Support for two devices.

Norton 360 Standard offers a prepaid subscription so you'll pay just once a year for protection against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. The real-time threat protection helps defend against existing and emerging threats while the secure, no-log VPN offers bank-grade encryption to keep information like passwords and bank details more private. Norton 360 Standard also offers a password manager for seamless login, and PC SafeCam to notify you if anybody attempts to use your webcam.

Should your information be put at risk or identity stolen, LifeLock Identity Advisor offers U.S.-based Identity Restoration Specialists to help you come to a resolution, along with Dark Web Monitoring to search for evidence of your personal information being shared in places it shouldn't be.

The easy-to-use interface lets you enter additional information to be monitored, get advice, and view notifications with ease. Whenever anything happens that could put your digital security at risk, Norton will make sure you know the second it happens so you can work towards mitigation.

Protect yourself and your business online. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard for two devices with LifeLock Identity Advisor for 77% off 109 at just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.