Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's not just the big businesses that get targeted by cyber criminals. Your enterprise may still be up and coming, but that's no reason to skimp on your digital security. A study by Accenture Cybercrime found that nearly 43% of all cyber-attacks were on small businesses, but that's certainly no reason to despair.



With a little help from a VPN, you can hide your data, and VPN Unlimited does that for any type of smart device. Get the best price online for a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, now 65% off.

VPN Unlimited operates a network of over 3,000 secure servers in 80+ locations around the world. Instead of leaving your data visible to cyber criminals, you can safeguard your IP address and sensitive information from all but authorized users. That also means you can more easily access geo-restricted content, which may make it easier to do localized market research if you plan to branch out internationally.

One of the key features of VPN Unlimited is its device compatibility. It is available for popular platforms like macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Windows. It can also be installed as a browser extension for Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. You can even set up VPN Unlimited on your router to protect all connected devices. Servers are fast and varied, and this VPN has a zero-log policy. You're the only one who can see your browsing data.

It has 4.6 stars out of five on the App Store and 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Make a low-cost investment that could save your business time, money, and frustration.

Get the best price online when you get a VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription for $69.99 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.