Protect Your Business's Privacy With the Web's Best Price on Windscribe VPN

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

isn't just for the big guys. Small businesses are just as likely to fall victim to cybercrime, meaning cybersecurity is no longer an option in 2022 and beyond. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to invest in a comprehensive IT team or hire an outside company. Taking your cybersecurity seriously can be as simple as having your employees use a whenever they use public WiFi.

StackCommerce

A VPN can be an elegant, lightweight security solution, particularly for solopreneurs. And now is a great time to get one because Windscribe VPN is on sale for the best price you'll find online for a limited time.

Windscribe is a desktop application and browser extension that protects your online privacy, unblocks region-restricted websites, and removes ads and trackers from your browser for a safer experience. The user-friendly experience doesn't have complicated menus or options, so you can simply boot it up and start working safely on one of Windscribe's servers in 70 countries and 112 cities. The platform's R.O.B.E.R.T. feature blocks IPs and domains of your choice on all devices and has a strict zero-logging policy, so even Windscribe can't identify you when browsing on its servers.

Windscribe VPN uses AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key for some of the strongest encryption on any consumer VPN. You can generate OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard configs for an unlimited number of devices and choose which apps should and shouldn't use the VPN via split tunneling.

The desktop app also offers a firewall, secure hotspot, and proxy gateway to give you extra protection whenever you connect to public WiFi. The browser extension automatically picks the best server for you, works overtime on ad blocking, deletes your cookies, and offers a host of other cool security features.

Find out why Windscribe VPN has earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on G2 and a Very Good rating from Tom's Guide. For a limited time, you can purchase a one-year plan for $39, a two-year plan for $59, or a three-year plan for $69.

Prices subject to change.