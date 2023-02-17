Protect Yourself Online and Get a VPN for Just $49 During This Presidents' Day Sale

Take action now with this top-rated VPN.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs realize the importance of internet privacy, but it can be hard to know what to do about it. If you've wanted to clean up your digital trail, a VPN is a simple way to protect yourself from would-be hackers and thieves. But with seemingly hundreds of VPN services on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

Windscribe VPN offers both a desktop application and a browser extension that can help keep you protected while you spend time online. And right now, during the Presidents' Day Campaign, you can score extra savings and receive a three-year Pro Plan subscription for just $49.

Windscribe protects your online privacy, unblocks websites, and makes life easier by removing ads and trackers as you browse. And a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn't even require an email address mean you'll enjoy some of the freest internet browsing available today.

And Windscribe has an easy-to-use interface that's ideal for those who've never dabbled with VPNs. There are servers in more than 69 countries and 112 cities, so you can simply select a location and then browse the internet without geographical borders.

A firewall blocks all connectivity outside the tunnel, and the desktop app allows you to turn your computer into a secure Wi-Fi router with a hotspot. G2 gave it 4.4 stars and it has more than 11,000 reviews in the App Store with 4.5 stars.

Act quickly to get a three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for $49 during the Presidents' Day Campaign (a best-on-web price!), February 17 through February 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Wi-Fi Cybersecurity Online Security VPN

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Branding

How to Build a Competitive Brand That Gives Your Startup an Edge

Your brand as a founder and as a startup both matter, especially in the early days. Here's how to create a credible and reliable brand that will make gaining customers — and investors — a little easier.

By Lirone Glikman

Business News

Who Is FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried and What Did He Do? Everything You Need to Know About the Disgraced Crypto King

Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with committing "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

By Sam Silverman

Science & Technology

What Does ChatGPT Really Mean For Businesses?

With the ability to understand and respond to various prompts, ChatGPT has revolutionized how businesses interact with their customers and automate internal processes.

By Baruch Labunski

Leadership

12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."

By Deep Patel

By Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

The Impact of Adding a Personal Touch

Reputation is important for any business, and especially so when selling through an online platform only.

By Emily Washcovick