Most entrepreneurs realize the importance of internet privacy, but it can be hard to know what to do about it. If you've wanted to clean up your digital trail, a VPN is a simple way to protect yourself from would-be hackers and thieves. But with seemingly hundreds of VPN services on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

Windscribe VPN offers both a desktop application and a browser extension that can help keep you protected while you spend time online. And right now, during the Presidents' Day Campaign, you can score extra savings and receive a three-year Pro Plan subscription for just $49.

Windscribe protects your online privacy, unblocks websites, and makes life easier by removing ads and trackers as you browse. And a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn't even require an email address mean you'll enjoy some of the freest internet browsing available today.

And Windscribe has an easy-to-use interface that's ideal for those who've never dabbled with VPNs. There are servers in more than 69 countries and 112 cities, so you can simply select a location and then browse the internet without geographical borders.

A firewall blocks all connectivity outside the tunnel, and the desktop app allows you to turn your computer into a secure Wi-Fi router with a hotspot. G2 gave it 4.4 stars and it has more than 11,000 reviews in the App Store with 4.5 stars.

