As an entrepreneur, you may be in and out of meetings constantly, but you might not be retaining all that information as well as you think. Condeco reports that the average attention span is generally about 10 to 18 minutes. While you might have trained yourself to stay watchful for longer, there's only so much you can catch on your own.



That's why it might be useful to have your own transcription of every meeting you attend. Voicetapp is a Speech to Text Transcription AI that is 99% accurate. Get the writeup of any meeting when you get a lifetime subscription to Voucetapp for $59.99. That's the best price online, too.

CEO and founder of Voicetapp Josef W. raved about the service, saying "The live transcription is just amazing, I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time." Voicetapp manages that by using automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology powered by Google and Amazon to accurately transcribe live audio or audio files into text.

Your lifetime subscription gives you five hours of monthly transcription credit and 12 welcome hours to start with. The smart transcription AI can even detect and identify punctuation or individual speakers. If there are five people speaking in a meeting, Voicetapp will clearly indicate who said what in the transcript. It's like having your own AI taking the minutes of your meetings.

What sets Voicetapp apart from other speech-to-text programs and even a real professional is that it can understand 12+ languages in real time and interpret 170+ languages and dialects for recorded audio. That also means you can use Voicetapp to generate subtitles for videos, transcribe your own spoken notes, and so much more.

AI could help you keep a log of all your meetings and let you read the world you didn't get a chance to hear.



