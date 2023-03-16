Remote Workers Love the Apple MacBook Air

Save 30% off a refurbished version of this popular laptop.

By Entrepreneur Store

In today's world of remote and hybrid work, many entrepreneurs and professionals value flexibility over everything else. But while the allowance for working from anywhere is one thing, having the right tools to do the job well isn't a given. You need a lightweight laptop that travels well but doesn't compromise on power.

The Apple MacBook Air is a great choice, and you don't have to break the bank to get one when you buy refurbished. Refurbished tech has been previously owned, returned to the factory, and fixed up to function just like new — albeit with the potential for a scuff or two.

For instance, you can go back to a classic with a refurbished 2012 Apple MacBook Air 13" for less than $200.

The original MacBook Air offers an outstanding laptop experience in an ultra-thin, lightweight package. It runs on an Intel Core i5 processor with two independent processors on a single chip and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor for smooth performance. With 4GB of RAM, it's more than suitable for crunching numbers, managing spreadsheets, and communicating while on the job.

The 64GB of flash storage gives you a good foundation for your files while permitting up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, you'll have Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi to get online and connect your peripheral tools to set up the best workspace for you, no matter where you prefer to work.

The laptop of the digital nomad doesn't have to cost a pretty penny. Right now, you can get a refurbished 2012 Apple MacBook Air 13" for just $194.99 (reg. $285) for a limited time.

