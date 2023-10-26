Right Now, You Can Get $50 of eSim Credit on Sale for $18.97 Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush and grab this limited-time deal for a great gift for any travel enthusiast in your life.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Business travelers who frequently travel abroad need to plan for affordable mobile data usage. If you fall in this category or have employees or peers who do (or even a loved one who is on the road a lot), you'll want to pay attention to this deal. Through October 31st, this aloSIM Mobile Data eSIM $50 Credit is on sale for just $18.97.

This special eSim deal lets users experience mobile data in more than 170 countries. Getting started is simple. Purchase the data package here — ideally a day or two before going away — and then select one of the aloSim data packages available. From there, you can simply install the digital SIM card onto your mobile device. You can then wait until arriving at your destination before activating it.

It's important to know that while the eSim doesn't expire, the package does have a limited lifespan with the length of time stated at purchase. For example, the seven-day package's data expires after being active for seven days.

You can explore this amazing offer and more with aloSIM plans going as low as just $4.50 per week.

AloSIM is rated 4.2/5 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store. SaltWire wrote, "Travel without roaming charges with new aloSIM app; Canadian eSIM app changing the way people use their phones on vacation."

Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush and grab this deal for a great gift for any travel enthusiast in your life.

Get this aloSIM Mobile Data eSim $50 Credit on sale for just $18.97 through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Mobile Phones Technology Travel

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Knaus Berry Farm Will Reopen on Halloween, 8 Months After Brutal Attack on Co-Owners

The reopening is marked by tragedy, as the co-owners, Herbert and Rachel Grafe, were victims of a vicious assault in February, resulting in Rachel's passing.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Stupid Idea Overall': McDonald's Is Making a Major Change to the Beloved McFlurry

The sweet treat has been a staple at the fast-food chain for decades.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'It Was Alarming': Restaurant Charges Family With Children $50 Fee, Lists Reason as 'Adults Unable to Parent'

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant is located in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

5 Books That Will Change The Way You Think About Being an Effective Leader

Want to improve the way you lead? Learn from those who blazed the trails you hope to follow.

By Lucas Miller
Business News

Ford Is Putting Off Its $12 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Meanwhile, BP is buying EV chargers from Tesla.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

Waiting For a PR Crisis Is Like Wearing a Bullseye On Your Back. Here Are Some Proactive Steps You Can Take That Could Save Your Brand.

A PR misstep or outright crisis is becoming increasingly common. Regardless of the years open, entrepreneurs, startups and businesses must start preparing and building a solid public reputation for their companies. Reputations can be threatened or severely damaged instantly, and likely out of no fault of your own. Prepare now.

By Adam Horlock