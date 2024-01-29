Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Managing large amounts of data is becoming common practice for more and more businesses in the digital age. For those who want to keep their businesses in line with best practices standards and safe from breaches, losses, and hacks, they need to secure a reliable cloud storage provider. This limited-time price drop is an example of a timely investment that could help.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage for $129.97 (reg. $599) for 2TB, $229.97 ($1099) for 5TB, or $389.97 for 10TB. Internxt is designed to prioritize security with end-to-end encryption for all files you or your team upload. This is arguably the most valuable element of backing up with a platform like this.

Private by design, Internxt operates with zero-knowledge file storage, which means only users know what's in their files. Its open-source codes are publicly available on GitHub, so there's no mystery in terms of how this provider operates. On top of the security benefits, Internxt allows users to upload and download without speed limits. They make sharing files easy with automated syncing across all your platforms, including Linux.

Its versatility and respect for users' content make Internxt a hit among users and critics alike. TechRadar rates it 4/5 stars and describes it as "A cloud storage provider that's big on privacy and security."

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4th, you can get a lifetime subscription to one of the following cloud solutions:

