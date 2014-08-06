Russian Hacking Ring Steals More Than a Billion Passwords

Turns out, the Target breach was just the tip of the iceberg.

learn more about Laura Entis

By Laura Entis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Blink, and there's another headline about yet another data breach. First, it was Target. Then, in quick succession, Neiman Marcus and Michaels announced data breaches of their own. More recently – just this past Monday, in fact -- P.F. Chang's said that customers' credit-card information at 33 of its locations had been compromised.

Back in January, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation warned retailers to expect more attacks.

They weren't joking. Turns out, the rash of reported attacks represents just a small fraction of the personal data already stolen by hackers.

Related: P.F. Chang's Says Credit-Card Breach Affected 33 Restaurants

Beginning in earnest this April, a Russian crime ring has collected the largest known stockpile of stolen online credentials, making off with 1.2 billion user name and password combinations and more than 500 million email addresses, The New York Times reported.

This wide-scale hack job, which was brought to light by the cybersecurity firm Holden Security, targeted over 420,000 websites ranging from big-name companies to smaller websites, the firm wrote in a blog post.

"Hackers did not just target U.S. companies, they targeted any website they could get, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to very small websites," Alex Holden, the founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security, told the Times. "And most of these sites are still vulnerable." In part for this reason, the firm has declined to identify a list of victims.

All of this havoc was can be traced back to less than a dozen men in their 20s living in a small city in south central Russia, the Times reported. For now, it appears these guys are primarily using the stolen data to spam Twitter for other groups, charging a fee for the service.

Related: Target, Neiman Marcus Hacks Could Be More Widespread, Experts Say

This, the Times noted, isn't the best business strategy: "Selling more of the records on the black market would be lucrative."

Because people tend to use the same password for multiple sites, a single password, along with other stolen credentials, can be very valuable. Let's say a thief gains access to your password for a retail site; he or she can then test it to try and access your bank account. (In other words, if your password for multiple sites – scratch that, any site – is "12345," please change it now).

This, of course, will not be the last time a massive security breach makes headlines. Do yourself a favor, then, and beef up your password security before the next attack is unearthed.

Related: Your Password Is 123456? Wow. Seriously?
Laura Entis
Laura Entis is a reporter for Fortune.com's Venture section.

Related Topics

Cybercrime Hackers News and Trends Passwords Data Breach

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

Why Is Everyone Buying These $350 Big Red Boots?

MSCHF released the boots to the public Thursday, but they are already sold out. You can still get them — if you're willing to pay.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Living

3 Proven Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14-Days

Have you ever considered your inability to focus is due to your nutrition, not your lack of willpower?

By Ben Angel

By Steve Huff

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Starting a Business

How To Start Your Ideal Business — 7 Steps From Experience

The trial and error tested steps to starting your ideal business.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov