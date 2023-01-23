Safeguard Your Data with This Cloud Storage Solution That Offers 1TB for Just $139.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If your profession requires working with large files, chances are you're constantly searching for new places to store them. And if you have a small business, the time will come when you need to develop a cloud storage solution for your team. And, since we all save our precious memories like photos and videos on our smartphones, you'll need somewhere to store those, too.

If you're looking for a safe place to store a massive amount of data — we're talking 1TB of cloud storage — that is also private, a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage is an excellent solution. And right now, you can get access to this convenient service for just $139.99, saving you a lot of money.

Whether you're looking for a way to save files in your professional life or simply are sick of getting that dreaded running out of storage message on your smartphone, Koofr is here to help. This lifetime subscription gives you 1TB of cloud storage, where you can transfer huge files to external clouds with no size limit.

Already paying for cloud storage services? You can see all your files in one spot by easily connecting to your existing cloud accounts, whether that be Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, or OneDrive.

Aside from keeping your precious data safe, Koofr also offers perks like Koofr Duplicate Finder, which easily removes duplicate files in your account to save you space. Plus, a Koofr Desktop App lets you easily access files on your remote computer, and you can rename multiple files at a time with the advanced renaming option.

With 4.6 stars on G2 and Capterra, customers love the convenience of Koofr. Get your Koofr Cloud Storage lifetime subscription to 1TB of data for just $139.99.

