Your business's data and information are vital, and you must keep them private. So, whenever you're working on public Wi-Fi, it's essential to use a VPN to stay safe. You don't have to break the bank to get a quality one, especially now that Windscribe VPN is discounted for the new year. During this sale, you can get a three-year Pro Plan for 66% off.

Windscribe VPN has earned a 4.4/5-star rating on G2 and a Very Good review from Tom's Guide. More than a VPN, Windscribe combines a desktop application and a browser extension to give you advanced encryption with an AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key, as well as a website unblocker, ad blocker, and firewall.

With a global network of servers in nearly 70 countries, you can access your preferred internet no matter where you are and get support for unlimited downloads and simultaneous connections. The browser extension performs auto location selection, ad blocking, and more to enhance your browsing experience.

Windscribe Pro is always improving and updating to give you the top standards in internet security. It offers cutting-edge features like the IP-blocking service R.O.B.E.R.T., plus secure hotspot capabilities and a proxy gateway to create your own proxy server on your network.

