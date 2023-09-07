Save $185 on This Feature-Packed Wireless Car Display With Apple CarPlay Capabilities Enjoy Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with this wireless car display.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Is your car feeling a little dated? Zippia revealed that the average one-way commute for Americans is about 27.6 minutes. That amounts to nearly an hour in your car every day. If it's in desperate need of some upgrades, a large display can make it feel brand-new.

This 9" wireless heads up car display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring gives your car's entertainment system a new lease on life — and even includes built-in speakers to listen to your jams. And right now, it can be yours for just $104.99 (reg. $289) for a limited time.

Whether you use your phone for navigating or changing up your playlist, make things a whole lot safer with this 9" Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring. It lets you navigate, change up your music, and even take calls using your preferred helper, Siri or Google Assistant. It's all done on a stunning 1024x600 resolution in full HD and comes complete with a touchscreen to get everything done safely and efficiently.

A self-adhesive bracket lets you install it on your dashboard easily, without interfering with your current setup. It's also easy to disassemble and store for safety. Automatic and manual brightness adjustment helps you avoid eye pain if you're in a dark environment or on a late-night ride. And if your car's speakers could use some help, it has powerful speakers built-in, as well as a preset equalizer.

Make commuting more convenient with this 9" wireless heads up car display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and phone mirroring, now just $104.99 (reg. $289) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Apple Technology Car Gadgets Android Auto

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Meta Employees Ordered Back to Office as Company Shifts to 'In-Person Focus'

Some employees are reportedly being told that they must now work in-office three days a week.

By Emily Rella
Business Culture

What Is the 'Coffee Cup Test'? Watch Out For This Tricky Interview Trend.

Some people find this recent hiring trend impractical, while others think it's a sign of character. Either way, here's what you should know about it.

By Jason Feifer
Business News

'I Paid For It All': Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Didn't Make a Dime' on 'Bangerz' Tour

The singer is getting candid on her social media video series, "Used to Be Young."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Bill Gates Just Made a Big Bet on Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, Despite Declining Sales

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired approximately $95 million of Anheuser-Busch shares during the same period the company reported a dip in revenue for Q2 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Gold Medal Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is Using This Success Strategy From Her Ski Racing Days to Rack Up Business Wins Now

Vonn always knew she "had to be a lot more than a ski racer" to be successful. Here's what life as an entrepreneur and investor looks like for her now.

By Amanda Breen