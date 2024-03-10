⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Save 20% on This 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Stay organized at work with or at home for only $67.19.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you are stressed out in your office daily, try cleaning up a little. The American Psychological Association reports that a cluttered space can be a major stressor, and it may be worse in a professional environment. It's not just the people working there that a mess could affect.

Keep your space organized with the same thing you use to keep your batteries full. The OMNIA Q5 Five-in-One Wireless Charging Station is a Kickstarter-funded power station that you can use to charge your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Pencil 2 at the same time. And you can get one for only $67.19 for a bit longer.

Tidy area, tidy mind.

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a versatile charging solution designed to accommodate various devices simultaneously. Power up to five devices at the same time, including iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Pencil 1 or 2.

Its modular design allows the charging station and pad to be used separately, which is great for professionals who need to get up and go quickly. This charger is equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports, so it can power multiple Apple Watch chargers or Android devices.

This charging station also works as an ergonomic stand for iPads or iPhones. If you want to charge your device while in a video conference, you still don't need another cable.

Keep your space professional.

A desk cluttered with devices is still a desk your clients, customers, or potential partners can see isn't well organized. This charger is a simple, effective way of keeping your devices together, charged, and ready to use, and it's on sale for a very liimited time.

Get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $67.19 with code ENJOY20 until March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

JPMorgan Says Its AI Cash Flow Software Cut Human Work By Almost 90%

The company has roughly 2,500 clients using the AI-backed tool — and it could soon charge for the service based on its success.

By Sherin Shibu
Devices

Save an Extra 20% and Get This Worldwide Radio for $119.99

Only through March 10th, stay connected with this portable radio.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
By Entrepreneur Store
By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.