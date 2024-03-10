Stay organized at work with or at home for only $67.19.

If you are stressed out in your office daily, try cleaning up a little. The American Psychological Association reports that a cluttered space can be a major stressor, and it may be worse in a professional environment. It's not just the people working there that a mess could affect.

Keep your space organized with the same thing you use to keep your batteries full. The OMNIA Q5 Five-in-One Wireless Charging Station is a Kickstarter-funded power station that you can use to charge your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Pencil 2 at the same time. And you can get one for only $67.19 for a bit longer.

Tidy area, tidy mind.

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a versatile charging solution designed to accommodate various devices simultaneously. Power up to five devices at the same time, including iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Pencil 1 or 2.

Its modular design allows the charging station and pad to be used separately, which is great for professionals who need to get up and go quickly. This charger is equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports, so it can power multiple Apple Watch chargers or Android devices.

This charging station also works as an ergonomic stand for iPads or iPhones. If you want to charge your device while in a video conference, you still don't need another cable.

Keep your space professional.

A desk cluttered with devices is still a desk your clients, customers, or potential partners can see isn't well organized. This charger is a simple, effective way of keeping your devices together, charged, and ready to use, and it's on sale for a very liimited time.

Get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $67.19 with code ENJOY20 until March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

