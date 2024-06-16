Get All Access for $5/mo

Save $20 on This Fast-Charging, Portable Power Bank Quick charge your devices with a single power bank that goes with you everywhere.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, everybody relies heavily on their devices. As an entrepreneur, the lifeblood of your business is likely on your devices. You need to be able to get in touch with the right people and do your work efficiently, whether you're at the office or on the road.

That means you always need battery power, and when you're away from an outlet, the last thing you want is a low battery warning. Fortunately, with the 50,000mAh Portable Power Bank with PD 30W and QC 4.0 fast charging, you'll always have backup power available.

This massive capacity power bank offers 50,000mAh battery power, which is enough to charge your iPhone or Android phone multiple times over and even fully charge a laptop from 0% battery. Thanks to a USB-C and three USB-A ports, you can connect up to four devices simultaneously. The USB-C port also features PD 30W charging, allowing you to get your phone from 0% to 55% in as little as 30 minutes, the company says.

This power bank is universally compatible with any device that supports USB charging. It has a range of built-in safety features, like over-voltage protection, overcharge protection, over-discharge protection, high-temperature protection, short circuit protection, and over-power protection to keep your devices safe when charging. It's an extremely powerful tool to have in your everyday carry and will give you the flexibility you need to always stay on the grid.

Power up everything easier.

For a limited time, you can get the 50,000mAh Portable Power Bank with PD 30W and QC 4.0 fast charging for 33% off the regular price of $59 — just $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Data & Recovery

Use This Code to Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for $120

Koofr Cloud Storage makes backing up and sharing work files a safer and easier process.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

Get Easy Access to Fun Summaries of Non-fiction Bestsellers with This $60 Subscription

Headway lets users gain key ideas and insights from best-selling works of non-fiction.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Wells Fargo Reportedly Fired More Than a Dozen Employees for Faking Keyboard Activity

The bank told Bloomberg that it "does not tolerate unethical behavior."

By Emily Rella
Innovation

The Key to Real Innovation Is Cross-Pollination — Here Are 10 Ways to Implement It in Your Business

Transform your business with this unique approach to sparking innovation.

By Chris Kille
Business Models

5 Questions to Ask to Make Sure Your Company's Financial Plan Is on Track

Conducting a "check-up" at midyear is essential to maintain a healthy financial plan.

By Matt Gardner