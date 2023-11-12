Save $31 on This Portable Wireless Charging Station It folds up and can charge three devices at once.

When you're on the go and don't always have time to give your devices a full charge, you need a portable charging solution. That's where the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter comes in. This clever, travel-friendly device is a lifesaver when you have multiple devices you need to charge and not a lot of time to do it. During our ramp-up to Black Friday, you can get it for $31 off through November 16.

MagStack is a foldable, portable station that compresses into a 1" wallet-sized stack that easily fits in your pocket or bag. When you need to charge your devices, just unfold it, and you'll have three wireless charging spots that are compatible with wireless charging-capable iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Android phones, and Bluetooth earbuds. You can charge three devices simultaneously with up to 20W of power, ensuring high-speed charging to get you back up to full capacity quickly.

The device also snaps and folds into a floating stand to use your Apple Watch or smartphone in landscape mode while charging. It's MagSafe compatible with your iPhone 12 to 15 series and works on all Apple Watch models. It even comes with a MagSafe metal ring to attach to non-MagSafe phone cases to get magnetic auto-alignment for all phone models. Plus, of course, it saves a ton of space when you're charging on your desk at home or the hotel.

Charge all of your devices on the go with ease.

Now through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter for 42% off $74 at just $42.97.

