Save $35 on This Innovative Tool to Declutter Your Workspace Maximize your desk with this laptop stand.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Efficiency is the name of the game for any entrepreneur. One in three small-business owners believes a disorganized workplace leads to less productivity. You need to be able to maximize your productivity to maximize your profitability, and that all starts in an organized workspace.

You don't have to bend over backward to implement a complete organizational process for your business. A good start is getting your desk in order, and the 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand can help with that. During our Presidents' Day Sale, it's $35 off.

This laptop stand has an anti-slip grip. It attaches firmly to your desk and allows you to move the 360º rotatable base and adjust the angle to find the perfect ergonomic setup. Generous heat dissipation and a robust load-bearing mechanism make it a versatile stand that will elevate your M2/M1 MacBook, laptop, or iPad off your desk to make room for other items.

The durable all-aluminum design and 4K@60Hz resolution support make it an excellent tool for designers, while the generous port hub gives you additional flexibility. It includes a USB-C host, USB-C PD, HDMI, two USB-A ports, and an RJ45 port, offering you a powerful array of charging and peripheral options to truly make your workspace your own and maximize your daily productivity.

Upgrade your workspace and get yourself more organized.

During our Presidents' Day sale, you can get the 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro Laptop Stand for 26% off $129 at just $94.97 — only through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology Office Tech Charging

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in Her Princeton Dorm Room Led to a $510 Million Business: 'Don't Take No for an Answer'

Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched a successful side hustle in college, combining her love for design and entrepreneurship, which ultimately led to GlossGenius.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

10 Leadership Lessons From Successful CEOs — An Insightful Guide for the Ambitious Entrepreneur

Valuable lessons you can learn from successful CEOs like Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Data & Recovery

The All-in-One, Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle Is Only $40 for Presidents' Day

Get 18 cybersecurity courses for a great price (regularly $1,098).

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

These Are the Highest-Paying Side Hustles for a Single Day of Work

Earn the most money in the least amount of time.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Save 65% on a Refurbished MacBook Air for Presidents' Day

Get a reliable laptop on sale for $248.

By Entrepreneur Store