There's no running or starting a business without a reliable work computer. If you're starting with a limited budget, as most entrepreneurs do, then it's worth considering investing in a workstation that's equipped to serve your internet browsing, email sending, and general operational needs without breaking the bank.

For example, this limited-time Presidents' Day sale features a deal on a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB, which is on sale for just $247.99 (reg. $700). It comes with a black protective case.

A lightweight model of Apple's elite MacBook series, this Air still has the power to support regular tasks like operating online with several tabs open and smoothly streaming videos, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000.

This MacBook Air features a sizable 11.6-inch display with a picture quality and resolution of 1366 x 768, which can easily support the browsing and clicking needed for the average workday of an entrepreneur or business leader.

It's worth noting that this refurbished laptop comes with a grade "B" rating, which means that it should operate as advertised, but it might come with light scuffing or scratching on the exterior. It's also worth noting that this deal has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. Don't miss this limited-time chance to secure a reliable workstation for under $300.

