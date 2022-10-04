Save a Bundle on Cloud Storage Now with This Exclusive Deal You Won't Find Anywhere Else

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The only sure things in life are death, taxes, and accumulating too much data to keep on your device. Entrepreneurs especially have to worry about having the storage space for their many files and assets. Cloud storage can cost a pretty penny and it can be irritatingly difficult to manage all of your files once they're in the cloud.

Prism

Managing your data shouldn't be difficult, and with Prism Drive, it isn't. It's also extremely inexpensive during our Deal Days promotion going on now through October 12th at 11:59pm.

Prism Drive gives you an elegant, secure solution to keep all of your important files in one place, freeing up space on your phone, tablet, laptop, or computer. You can upload virtually any file type to Prism Drive (with a 10GB file size upload limit), and access your dashboard on any device. Prism Drive meets or exceeds industry standards to ensure your data always remains safe and offers the strongest available transfer encryption.

Before you bring them back off the cloud, you can preview popular file types without needing to download the file. Moving and organizing your files is easy thanks to drag-and-drop selection for files and folders, and the trash recovery gives you 30 days to retrieve files you may have accidentally deleted.

With this plan, you'll get unlimited shared traffic, password protected sharing, and more features all for one price.

Find out why user Romy Forando says, "Highly recommend. I recommended your service to all my co-workers, it's really user friendly. Keep up the good work!" During our Deal Days promotion ending October 12th, you can get lifetime access to Prism Drive with a variety of storage capacities. Get 1TB of storage for just $39.99 (reg. $790), 5TB for $49.99 (reg. $1,490), or 10TB for $69.99 (reg. $2,490).

