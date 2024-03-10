Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A weather disaster at work may be stressful, but there are simple things you can do to prepare to help keep you and your employees safe, whether it's during a blackout, a storm, or another event. These major disasters may not be common, but Forbes reports that in the last five years, the U.S. has experienced an average of 18 billion-dollar natural disasters a year, but a little preparation could help you keep everyone safe.

If the internet goes down, you might not know where to go in a storm, but there are more reliable ways to stay informed. Radio broadcasts could still be up and running, and you could always tune in if you have an Eton Elite Executive Radio with you. This compact radio is only $119.99 through March 10 with code ENJOY20.

Tune into emergency broadcasts.

The Elite Executive radio receiver offers comprehensive coverage of radio wavelengths, including AM (MW), FM with RDS, LW, and Shortwave (SW), so you can always tune into emergency broadcasts or just listen to music while you wait for the power to come back on.

The device features precise automatic or manual digital tuning, ensuring ease of use and accurate reception. It also comes with a leather case featuring craftsman stitching, making it ideal for travel. It's compact, measuring only 6.6 inches wide, and also includes convenient features such as a clock, alarm, and sleep timer functions.

A must-have for emergency kits.

As a business owner, part of your job is planning for every eventuality. That means looking forward to growth and preparing for disaster, and that doesn't just mean financial disasters. If you want to keep a well-stocked emergency kit in the building, keeping this little radio is a smart move, and this is your chance to get it on sale.

Until March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the Eton Elite Execute AM/FM Shortwave Radio for $119.99 with code ENJOY20.

