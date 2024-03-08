Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Voiceover can add such an effective element to any piece of content, whether a video on your social media, a YouTube tutorial for your users, or even to accompany a blurb in an email blast. To save on hiring voice actors and to put yourself in touch with a wide range of options in terms of the types of people and voices who speak your company's message, consider streamlining voiceover operations with a reliable AI tool.

Through March 10 at 11:59 PM PT, you can save an extra 20 percent on this lifetime subscription to Micmonster AI Voiceovers. Get it for just $47.99 (reg. $119) with code ENJOY20.

Rated 4.5/5 on average by verified purchasers, this AI-driven voiceover generation tool features a multilingual library that's touted as the largest collection of voiceovers on the internet. It comes with over 600 options spread across 140 languages.

You can generate voiceovers in the voices you choose, and then you can specify a piece by using any of Micmonster's many helpful features. Its multi-voice option, for example, allows you to assign one voiceover to a certain portion of a script and another voiceover to another.

Micmonster also lets you create longer audio files and preview pieces before publishing them, and it has tools for fine-tuning pitch, rate, emphasis, pauses, and other elements to help make a piece exactly how you want it.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save an extra 20 percent on this lifetime subscription to Micmonster AI Voiceovers — just $47.99 (reg. $119) with code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.