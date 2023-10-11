Save Big on Microsoft Office Through October 15 Microsoft Office is just $30, this week only.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

When it comes to productivity software, Microsoft Office has been on top for a very long time. That's because it's one of the most robust and easier to use office suites out there. The only real downside is that it isn't cheap. For entrepreneurs looking to cut back on expenditures where they can, spending money every month on Microsoft Office 365 might not be in the cards.

Fortunately, we're offering a big discount on Microsoft Office for one Mac or Windows computer for one of the best prices you'll find, now through October 15: just $29.97.

Both versions of Office include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — a complete suite to help you communicate, process documents, crunch numbers, and more. The Windows version also includes Publisher and Access, giving you some extra marketing and data tools. No matter what industry you're in or what stage your company is in, working with Microsoft Office will help you thrive as a business and work smarter.

With this lifetime license, you'll get instant delivery and download, as well as free premium customer support in case any issues arise. It's a one-time payment for lifelong access to Office 2021, making it a far more attractive deal than paying for a subscription plan. With all these tools at your disposal, you'll be able to scale up your business and enjoy greater success in all of your ventures.

Ready to take the Microsoft Office leap? Until October 15 at 11:59pm Pacific, take advantage of these deals:

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Use Data-Driven Marketing Strategies to Maximize Your Investments

Delve into the ever-evolving realm of data-driven marketing and its profound influence on businesses across diverse sectors and scales

By Jessica Wong
Business Ideas

This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Since 1972, in his downtime, Bill Reichman has been dedicated to one delicious diversion. When the pandemic hit, he turned his passion into a lucrative side hustle. Here's how he did it.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Facial Recognition Tech Even Google Determined Was 'Too Dangerous' Raises Alarm Bells, Privacy Concerns

PimEyes, a facial recognition website, enables individuals to find someone's identity on the internet by uploading their picture.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Process

How Do Your Customers Experience Your Company Culture? 5 Ways to Create Customer Loyalty

By integrating your core values into your CX design, you manifest a more comprehensive and unified approach to customer loyalty and business success.

By Jason Zickerman
Business Solutions

Get a ChatGPT Plugin for Your WordPress Site, Just $40 for Life

Work more efficiently with help from AI to create all kinds of content for your website.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

These Sisters Who Just Struck a Major Deal on 'Shark Tank' Reveal How They Caught Producers' Attention During the Application Process

Coco and Mafe Cabezas launched Latin American staple brand TOAST-IT because they couldn't find their Venezuelan favorites in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen