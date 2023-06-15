Get 13 Advanced Excel Courses for Just $50 Level up your Excel skills with this 13-course bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Every entrepreneur should know Microsoft Excel, and most probably think they have a pretty good handle on the world's premier spreadsheet software. But there's a good chance you're not even scratching the surface of what Excel can do. If you're not automating repetitive tasks and using Excel for immersive data analytics and business intelligence, you could be doing more. Get an advanced Excel education in The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle.

This bundle includes 13 courses from Mammoth Interactive (4.2/5-star instructor rating), the educational vehicle of instructor John Bura. Bura is a serial entrepreneur with a focus in game development, having contributed to 40 commercial games. He uses Excel to manage his business, and he can help you do the same.

After a brief introduction to Excel, Bura takes you on a deep dive into some of the coolest things that Excel can do. You'll learn how to automate simple tasks like Google searches or menu navigations using tools like Selenium, Python OpenPyXL, and Excel's built-in VBA. From there, you'll explore machine learning algorithms in Excel, and learn how to use Excel for data science and financial analysis. There are courses designed to help you analyze the stock market, visualize financial data, and use Excel functions to draw better data insights. You'll also get an introduction to PivotTables and Amazon Honeycode.

You could be doing more with Excel. This 13-course bundle will show you what you're missing out on.

For a limited time, you can get this Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $429).

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Technology Data Management Excel

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
By Emily Rella
By Sam Silverman
Business News

Netflix Is Opening a Restaurant — Really. Here's What You Can Expect.

The Los Angeles-based eatery will open on June 30 and feature creations from Netflix's culinary hits.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Why You Should Never Treat Your Business As A Side Hustle

If you treat your business like a hobby, you will get results to match. Take your business seriously, and you will see serious results.

By Samuel Leeds
Science & Technology

Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost

A study by MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group reveals that AI has huge benefits for both our work and personal lives.

By John Rampton
Culture

This Classic Retro Game Console Is the Perfect Office Add and It's $50 Off

A little fun at the office can go a long way.

By Entrepreneur Store