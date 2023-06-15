Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur should know Microsoft Excel, and most probably think they have a pretty good handle on the world's premier spreadsheet software. But there's a good chance you're not even scratching the surface of what Excel can do. If you're not automating repetitive tasks and using Excel for immersive data analytics and business intelligence, you could be doing more. Get an advanced Excel education in The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle.

This bundle includes 13 courses from Mammoth Interactive (4.2/5-star instructor rating), the educational vehicle of instructor John Bura. Bura is a serial entrepreneur with a focus in game development, having contributed to 40 commercial games. He uses Excel to manage his business, and he can help you do the same.

After a brief introduction to Excel, Bura takes you on a deep dive into some of the coolest things that Excel can do. You'll learn how to automate simple tasks like Google searches or menu navigations using tools like Selenium, Python OpenPyXL, and Excel's built-in VBA. From there, you'll explore machine learning algorithms in Excel, and learn how to use Excel for data science and financial analysis. There are courses designed to help you analyze the stock market, visualize financial data, and use Excel functions to draw better data insights. You'll also get an introduction to PivotTables and Amazon Honeycode.

You could be doing more with Excel. This 13-course bundle will show you what you're missing out on.

