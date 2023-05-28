This Stock Screener is on Sale for Memorial Day invest while mitigating risk with this top-rated stock screening app.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to investing, entrepreneurs have to strike a delicate balance between risk and reward. Life as an entrepreneur is inherently risky, but when you throw investing into the mix, you run the chance of your personal finances impacting your business ones.

As such, it's important to invest with as much information as possible to mitigate your risk as much as possible. Tykr is an all-in-one stock screening and education platform that can help you do just that.

Tykr is easy to use, letting you find more than 30,000 U.S. and international stocks within a matter of seconds. Every stock is afforded a Summary and Score designed to help you better understand that stock and its risks. A stock is either On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell), measured by the open-source calculations that Tykr's algorithms do. The stock's score shows how safe it is — higher score, safer stock.

Throughout the app, you'll gain an investment education that will help you mitigate risk and maximize your Margin of Safety (MOS). You can browse for stocks to buy or look at your current portfolio and figure out what might be ready to sell. It's a seamless way to better manage your portfolio while gaining the knowledge and confidence you need to invest wisely.

Find out why Tykr has earned 4.9/5 star ratings on Trustpilot and AppSumo. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to a Tykr Stock Screener Pro Plan for an extra $20 off with code STOCK.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Investing stock market

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

5 Tips For Launching a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

Launching a business while holding down a 9-to-5 is no small feat. It's a common path for aspiring entrepreneurs, but it's not without its challenges.

By Nikita Fedorov
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Devices

Light Up Your Summer with These Pocket-Size Flashlights — Now 40% Off

You won't want to go off grid without these flashlights.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Money & Finance

7 Ways to Make Extra Income Even With a Full-Time Job

Want to make more money? Real estate investing, Amazon ecommerce and the sharing economy are waiting for you.

By Sujan Patel